Headley Inn Winery & Vineyard Opens for Business

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The historic Headley Inn now features a winery and vineyard!

The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon with plenty of the community in attendance!

Originally built in 1777, The Adams family, Brian, Ashley, and Carrie fell in love with and re-opened the Inn in 2015 as a bed and breakfast and wedding venue.

But Owner Brian Adams says COVID hit their business hard, especially the wedding venue, which Adams says hosted several weddings per year prior to the pandemic before being forced to cancel all 2020 weddings and only host two in 2021 before COVID struck again with new strains.

This lead them to shift their focus to the bed and breakfast and bring their longtime plan of opening a winery to fruition.

“When we bought the Inn, we bought it because we just loved the way it looked and some of the history behind it. But after we bought it, we realized that we had pretty much purchased a responsibility. There’s so much history here that we just continue to learn every year, every week practically. So we want an opportunity to share our wine, share our friendship, but also share the history of this Inn,” Brian Adams told us.

Brian’s daughter Ashley Adams and wife Carrie Adams, also owners of the winery and Inn, are lifelong residents of Zanesville and he is a longtime resident of the city making it even more special.

Ashley says it’s fun seeing people she’s grown up with and reconnecting while relaxing and having some fun in the warm and inviting atmosphere the winery provides.

“It’s also really nice to reconnect with old teachers, just folks we used to see out in the community when we were, you know, younger. I think it’s pretty cool. I’ve had a lot of old teachers come through here that I’ve gotten to see again and reconnect. People come here to relax and have a good time, so that aspect is also really nice,” she said

The winery currently offers wine-appropriate snacks and is bringing in food trucks. However, they hope to add on a kitchen and introduce a limited menu in the future. In the meantime, they plan to continue bringing in food trucks as a food option.

If you are interested in visiting the winery, the offer five wines, including two red and three white varieties. Adams says they have a peach wine and a blackberry wine getting ready to come out in the next few weeks, both of which are sweet wines.

Headley Inn Winery & Vineyard is child and pet friendly and is currently open Thursdays and Fridays from 5 PM to 9 PM and Saturdays from noon to 9 PM. More information can be found at: https://headleyinn.com