Delta Kappa Gamma Hosts Annual Garage Sale

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday was the opening day for the Delta Kappa Gamma Annual garage sale!

The sale, taking place in the Singer Center Gym located at 831 Matthews St, will be open for one more day, from 9 AM to 2 PM this Saturday.

All proceeds will be put towards scholarships for future educators doing their student-teaching.

But Delta Kappa Gamma Member Cindy Lawyer says those students aren’t the only ones benefiting!

“It definitely benefits the community that comes and is able to get wonderful items. As a matter of fact, I found a sweater I want here, for myself! Wonderful items, at a very inexpensive price. We didn’t price the items, it’s donation. So, number one, helping the community that way. But number two, it’s a way for us to kind of rid our items out of our home but also for the benefit of helping adults, young adults that are going into education,” she said.

Local educators from the 78-member organization donated everything from clothes to home goods and even kids toys and some are working the sale as well!

Lawyer says this yearly event always takes place the first weekend after the 4th of July and is a way for them to give back to the community.

“We feel very fortunate that our members stepped up, not only to donate items, but also to actually work this event. So, it feels great to just be out in the community,” Lawyer told us.

The sale wraps up Saturday afternoon and Lawyer encourages the community to come out and shop!

She says there is something for everyone and whatever doesn’t sell will be donated to charities such as the Salvation Army and Eastside Community Ministries.

