Chicago Fire take on the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference play

Columbus Crew (5-5-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (4-9-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +106, Columbus +254, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and the Columbus Crew hit the pitch in a conference matchup.

The Fire are 3-6-3 in conference play. The Fire are 2-4-0 when they score a single goal.

The Crew are 4-3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are 3-2 in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has three goals and one assist for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals for the Crew. Erik Hurtado has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 2-7-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Crew: 3-2-5, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.4 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Kendall Burks (injured), Chris Brady (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Miguel Navarro (injured).

Crew: Yaw Yeboah (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Artur (injured), Erik Hurtado (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.