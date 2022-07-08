Carr Center Hosts Annual Golf Outing

Local News
Maggie Warren9

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Carr Center hosted their annual golf outing Friday!

Teams teed off for a good cause at Jaycee’s Golf Course off Jackson Road.

All proceeds from the outing go to the Adult Day Center, funding their monthly field trips out into the community.

Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson says it’s a fun way to help a great cause! 

“This is the fundraiser that is the most laid-back for us. We get to come have a good time. We get to see all our supporters out having a great day and in the meantime, fund the trips for the Adult Day Center,” Clawson explained.

18 teams from businesses across the community, as well as Carr Center Board Members were out on the golf course, all supporting the center.

The event would not be possible without the teams or the sponsors and volunteers.

“Our gold sponsor is Shelly & Sands. And then we have a ton of tee sponsors, which are all listed on our website. Our drink sponsor is Lepi & Associates. Our skilled games are sponsored by Jaycee’s and Buffalo Wild Wings. We have Zimba Companies, Park National Bank and Bear Heritage supplying door prizes today. And our lunch is supplied by Raising Cane’s. So, I want to thank all of them for supporting us, because that’s what really helps this day be successful,” she said.

Clawson says she loves the event and getting to be face-to-face with all the Carr Center supporters!

If you were unable to make it to the golf outing and would like to make a donation to the Carr Center visit: http://www.carrcenter.org

Maggie Warren
Maggie was born and raised in Speedway, Indiana where she developed her love and passion for weather, IndyCar and F1, hockey, and baseball, especially the Detroit Red Wings and the Cincinnati Reds. When she's not at work, she enjoys binge-watching her favorite tv shows, writing, hiking, and doing pretty much any outdoor activity! Maggie graduated from Ball State University, where she majored in meteorology/climatology, in Fall 2020. While at Ball State, she was a member of the Storm Chase Team and Cardinal Weather Service. She is also a member of the American Meteorological Society. She loves exploring new places, so if you have any recommendations of places she should visit, let her know! And if you see her around town, don't be shy, say hi!