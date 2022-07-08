Carr Center Hosts Annual Golf Outing

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Carr Center hosted their annual golf outing Friday!

Teams teed off for a good cause at Jaycee’s Golf Course off Jackson Road.

All proceeds from the outing go to the Adult Day Center, funding their monthly field trips out into the community.

Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson says it’s a fun way to help a great cause!

“This is the fundraiser that is the most laid-back for us. We get to come have a good time. We get to see all our supporters out having a great day and in the meantime, fund the trips for the Adult Day Center,” Clawson explained.

18 teams from businesses across the community, as well as Carr Center Board Members were out on the golf course, all supporting the center.

The event would not be possible without the teams or the sponsors and volunteers.

“Our gold sponsor is Shelly & Sands. And then we have a ton of tee sponsors, which are all listed on our website. Our drink sponsor is Lepi & Associates. Our skilled games are sponsored by Jaycee’s and Buffalo Wild Wings. We have Zimba Companies, Park National Bank and Bear Heritage supplying door prizes today. And our lunch is supplied by Raising Cane’s. So, I want to thank all of them for supporting us, because that’s what really helps this day be successful,” she said.

Clawson says she loves the event and getting to be face-to-face with all the Carr Center supporters!

If you were unable to make it to the golf outing and would like to make a donation to the Carr Center visit: http://www.carrcenter.org