Breanna Stewart scores 23 points, Storm rout Sparks 106-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half and the Seattle Storm routed the Los Angeles Sparks 106-69 on Thursday night.

Tina Charles added 18 points for Seattle (15-8). Jewell Loyd had 16 points and seven assists, and Ezi Magbegor finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Lexie Brown had 16 points for Los Angeles (10-12). The Sparks had won three in a row.

The Storm shot 64.6% overall (42 of 65) and made 8 of 17 from 3-point range — three by Stewart.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports