Updated on Friday, July 8, 2022 TODAY: Scattered Showers/Few Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. High 79° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Few Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. Low 63° SATURDAY: Few AM Showers/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 84° DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and storms return to SE Ohio as we wrap up the work week. Scattered showers will be possible this morning, and scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Heavy rain and perhaps some gusty winds will be possible with some of these storms this afternoon into this evening. Muggy conditions will persist along with mostly cloudy skies, as highs top off in the upper 70s to near 80 early this afternoon.

Scattered showers and a few storms will continue to be with us during the overnight, along with muggy conditions. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 60s.

A few showers and or a storm will linger into the morning on Saturday. Rain chances will begin to taper off as we head into the late morning into the afternoon. Skies will then also become partly cloudy during the afternoon, as highs top off in the low to mid 80s.

More sunshine and drier weather will continue into the day on Sunday, with highs back into the low to mid 80s. More heat will move in for the day on Monday, as highs top off in the upper 80s.

We will see a return of showers and storms by next Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs falling back into the mid 80s by Wednesday.

Drier conditions will return, with highs in the mid 80s as we head into Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!