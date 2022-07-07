Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl Celebrates Ice Cream Month with a State-wide Honor

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Local Ice Cream Shop Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl was named Ohio’s Favorite Ice Cream Shop in a recent poll by the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl has been in business since the 1950s, bringing sweet treats to the area since its opening.

With homemade flavors and ice cream mixed in the shop, Tom’s Ice Cream prides itself on the hard work they put into each scoop of the delicious dessert. The Ohio Tourism commercial recently featured the store, drawing in people from all over the state – and some from across the midwest – into the Zanesville community.

Joe Baker, Ice-Cream Maker and Owner, spoke with WHIZ about his confidence in his ice cream and why making the ice cream homemade is so valuable.

“I have a lot of people that I, you know, have to go to bat for – and I have always made sure that the ice cream is good.”

This summer season marks the introduction of some of their summer flavors, such as Caramel Chocolate Brownie and Red Raspberry Grand – both containing toppings made from local confectionary shops and hand-selected by Baker himself.

Since being placed in the limelight, Tom’s Ice Cream hasn’t changed much – Baker said that its goal has always been to serve the community with the best homemade ice cream in the state.

“Now, I’m not just representing Zanesville – now I’m representing Ohio. They came to Zanesville, took a picture of my store, Tom’s name, and now we are representing Ohio, not just Zanesville.”

Tom’s Ice Cream is located off McIntire Avenue and is open Sunday through Thursday 11 am – 9 pm and Friday – Saturday: 11 am – 10 pm.