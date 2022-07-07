Soft Puppies, Warm Puppies, Little Balls of Fur: Animal Shelter Society Pets of The Week

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet this week’s Animal Shelter Society Pets of the Week, Leonard and Howard!

Named after The Big Bang Theory characters, the two puppies are 3-month old, dachshund mixes.

They love car rides, would do well in any home, especially with an active person or family, and look to be 20 pounds or less full grown!

Executive Director of the shelter, April Cohagen-Gibson does emphasize the fact that they’re puppies and will require some work, especially with training!

“These are puppies. And listen, they’re cute and you can see all the energy that they have. But puppies require a lot of work, a lot of patience, a lot of dedication, because you know, that’s something that the shelter here, with having 111 animals in our building this morning, we don’t concentrate on the potty breaks and all that,” she said.

The Animal Shelter Society is also still looking for teams and hole sponsors for next week’s Paws Golf Outing at Green Valley Golf Course.

Shelter Treasurer/Board of Directors Member, Josh Agin says this annual outing raises crucial funding for the shelter.

“The funds generated, that we raise, go to help the organization in different ways. Whether it be supporting the animals for vaccines or medications, or food enrichment, just a variety of different things,” he explained.

Putt for Paws is Saturday, July 16th and they are just 9 hole sponsors shy of their goal. You can sign up on the shelter’s website or print off a PDF application and drop it off to the shelter.

If you are unable to sponsor a hole but would like to donate to the shelter, you can do so through their website, by sending in a check, or giving them a call!

And if you’re interested in adopting Leonard, Howard, or both, you can apply online or pick up an application at the shelter.