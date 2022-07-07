Seals Sentenced to 4 and a half years in Prison

A 36-year-old man from Fairfield County was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison out of a

possible maximum sentence of five years after a jury found him guilty.

Seals must register as a Tier II sex offender

In May, jurors in Muskingum County convicted Daniel Seals on one third-degree felony count of gross

sexual imposition with a victim under the age of 13.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said in 2020 the victim disclosed to his mother that he was abused by Seals as a child. They immediately filed a police report with the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, which launched a criminal investigation.



