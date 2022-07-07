Updated on Thursday, July 7, 2022 TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 85° TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 63° FRIDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 81° DISCUSSION:

A partly cloudy, warm, muggy and DRIER Thursday across SE Ohio, with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with some patchy fog possible. Lows will bottom out in the low to mid 60s.

More clouds, along with increasing rain chances will return as we end the work week. Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will increase during the late morning into the afternoon on Friday. Heavy rain will be possible towards the end of the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs around 80 on Friday.

Rain chances will linger into the overnight Friday, but will begin to taper off by Saturday morning. We will then see drier conditions return to the region by Saturday afternoon into the day on Sunday. Temperatures will then increase back into the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

We will remain dry once again on Monday, but more rain will begin to move back in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will once again warm into the mid to upper 80s on Monday, but will fall back into the mid 80s by Tuesday and then again on Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!