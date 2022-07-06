The Carr Center Hosts Annual ‘Be the Ball’ Golf Outing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Carr Center is tee-ing up for its annual ‘Be the Ball’ Golf Fundraiser this weekend.

Community members can sign up to play in a four-person scramble to benefit the Adult Day Programs at the Carr Center.

While the Carr Center provides youth and community programs, it is focusing the donations from this event specifically on its Adult Day Health Services. These services allow seniors or disabled adults to participate in community-oriented events and field trips without sacrificing medical safety.

Becky Clawson, Executive Director of the Carr Center, spoke about the importance of offering these services to the Zanesville community and the Carr Center’s goal of helping families in need of a little extra assistance.

“That’s our ultimate goal – so that they are able to have a safe environment, keep their medicine on track, keep their diet on track – and do some fun things safely, with our help.”

The event will have a 9:30 am shotgun start and will take place at the Jaycee Golf Course off Jackson Road. Various prizes and mini-contests will be provided along with a 50/50 raffle. There are also varying levels of sponsorship available for those interested in supporting the event without participating in the scramble.

Clawson spoke about the continued success of the golf outing and the excitement felt for the event’s return this weekend.

“We just love it because it’s such a laid-back day – they can come out and have some fun, be out of the office and support a great cause.”

Registration for the event is available online for both the event and sponsorships at http://www.carrcenter.org/.