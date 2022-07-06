Early Voting for August Primary Opens ￼

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Early voting for the August primary election opened Wednesday.

The in-person, early voting will be available at the Muskingum County Board of Elections, located in downtown Zanesville at 627 Market St, through Monday, August 1st.

The election includes offices withheld from the May primary due to incomplete redistricting maps.

Early voting is open to anyone and Election Specialist Cheryl West says it’s a great way for people who may otherwise be unable to vote on election day to make their voices heard.

“It’s a convenience for a lot of people that have different work schedules or live out of town, work out of town. Maybe they have a vacation they’re going to be out of town on election day, so having your early voting gives them an opportunity to still vote even though they may not be available to vote in person at the precinct,” West explained.

In addition to early voting, you can also request an absentee ballot or vote in-person at your designated precinct on August 2nd.

West says the process is simple and poll workers will be there to assist as needed.

“Anyone can vote early. We have extended hours like I said. You just have to bring your ID with you and then we’ll take you through the process from there and you vote here in the office,” she said.

There are no issue ballots this time around, just a party specific vote. All you need to bring is your ID.

Early voting dates/hours are as follows:

July 6th-8th: 8 AM-5 PM

July 11th-15th: 8 AM-5 PM

July 18th-22nd: 8 AM-5 PM

July 25th-July 29th: 8 AM-7 PM

Saturday July 30th: 8 AM-4 PM

Sunday July 31st: 1 PM-5 PM

Monday August 1st: 8 AM-2 PM

For more information, visit: https://www.muskingumcountyoh.gov/Agencies/Board-Of-Elections/