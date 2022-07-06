Updated on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Warm & Muggy. High 84° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Warm & Muggy. Low 68° THURSDAY: Few Showers/Storm. Partly Sunny. Warmer & Muggy. High 88° DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and storms will be likely for the mid-week across SE Ohio, along with the threat for strong to severe storms, mainly this afternoon into this evening. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary threats, but isolated large hail will be possible. Flooding will be a concern, with many areas already seeing an inch plus of rain this morning, the ground is fairly saturated across the region. So rain will, at times, have a hard time soaking into the ground. It will remain very muggy today, with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will begin to taper off as we head into the second half of the overnight. It will remain mostly cloudy, along with warm and muggy conditions across the region otherwise. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70 tonight.

We will see more warmth and some sunshine as we head into the day on Thursday, as highs climb back into the mid to upper 80s. It will remain very muggy once again throughout the day. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible towards the late afternoon into the evening on Thursday.

More significant rain and storm chances will move in on Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s for highs on Friday.

Rain chances will continue into the overnight on Friday into the first half of the day on Saturday. Most of Saturday afternoon through Monday will be dry, with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday.

More rain chances will be with us once again by next Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a Great Wednesday!