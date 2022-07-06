2nd Annual Take “Auction” Against Elder Abuse Wreath Auction to Be Held Friday

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Interdisciplinary Team (I-Team)and Center for Seniors are gearing up for the 2nd annual Take “Auction” Against Elder Abuse wreath auction.

The virtual event will take place this Friday, July 8th from 12 PM until midnight.

A variety of wreaths incorporating the elder abuse awareness color purple have been donated by community members and organizations.

All proceeds from the auction will help provide services for the senior community of Zanesville, something Adult & Child Protective Services Team Lead Patsy McDonald says is critical in helping prevent elder abuse.

“Many of our seniors, especially in our plight of today , have a lack of resources. And with the lack of resources. And with the lack of resources becomes more vulnerable to abuse, neglect, or exploitation. So we wanted to fill in those gaps to help our seniors to maybe give them some services that prevent such harmful acts,” McDonald said.

In addition to the auction, celebrity judges will select 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners for wreath design and winners will receive a special gift!

The I-Team is excited to not only raise these funds for the senior community but to bring awareness to the cause as well.

“It’s a good feeling. It’s something that we want to model in our community, to volunteer, to assist people in need, to show acts of kindness, and to let them know that they’re not the forgotten population. So yeah, it feels awesome,” she told us.

The virtual auction can be viewed on the event Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Take-Auction-Against-Elder-Abuse-106388104988345 The minimum bid is $20 and they will take cash and checks.

You can also make a donation to the Muskingum County Community Foundation if you’re unable to take part in the auction.