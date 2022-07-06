McClure Sentenced in Child Sexual Abuse Case

Local News Stories
A 35-year-old Zanesville man was sentenced to 15 to 18 and a half years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse materials and a weapon under disability.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said Chaz McClure plead guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information containing a pair of second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a child. He also plead guilty to additional charges filed as a result of the child sexual abuse materials investigation, having a weapon under disability and possession of marijuana.

In addition to McClure’s prison sentence he must also register as a Tier II sex offender every 180 days for 25 years.

The investigation into McClure began when the Zanesville Police Department with information from SNAP Inc. and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce reported that child sexual abuse materials were uploaded publicly on SNAP Chat from a user account on two separate occasions.

Both videos were uploaded in December of 2021. The videos were traced back to McClure’s account.

