Zanesville Pearl House Nears Completion

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – After many delays a downtown Zanesville housing facility is nearing completion. The Pearl House is an $8 Million 34 unit apartment complex built for recovering addicts who need another chance to succeed in society.

Pearl House Zanesville Project Manager Steve Carrel talked about where the project stands and how supply chain issues and labor shortages have caused delays.

“We’re about 80 percent done with this project, the developer is. The third floor basically has to finish up countertops, the appliances and then of course they’re going to be modestly furnished, so they got furniture we got to move in,” Carrel said

The selected applicants should be moved in by September 1, with the Muskingum Behavioral Health Services providing support toward their recovery.

“One of the hold ups that we’ve had this spring and summer was labor not being available but the contractors that we have, a couple of the contractors they finished up a big job someplace else and they just moved their people here,” Carrel said. “We had supply shortages with the HVAC, we had some shortages on. There were some plumbing issues we had shortages on.”

Carrel is excited about the project because of the possibilities it can bring and believes that addicts are people too and dignity provides an important role in recovery.