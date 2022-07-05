Yankees visit the Pirates to start 2-game series

New York Yankees (58-22, first in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-47, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (9-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -226, Pirates +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the New York Yankees on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Pittsburgh is 19-22 at home and 32-47 overall. The Pirates are 21-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has a 58-22 record overall and a 24-13 record on the road. The Yankees have gone 36-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .256 for the Pirates. Bligh Madris is 9-for-33 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has a .282 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 12 doubles and 29 home runs. DJ LeMahieu is 9-for-30 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .180 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yerry De Los Santos: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.