Nationwide Children’s Hospital Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Children’s Miracle Network held a parking lot party at the Maple Avenue Walmart to raise funds for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Captain America arrived in support of the event that featured face painting, a couple of food trucks and live music, where he explained how the funds bring assistance to parents of children with health issues.

“All donations go towards the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital,” Captain America said. “So even if they go to a different Walmart today it will all be going to the closest Children’s Miracle Network Hospital we have, which is Nationwide.”

Captain America noted how Children’s Miracle Network helped his family when a sibling was experiencing gastro-intestinal problems and described how the Children’s Miracle Network used proceeds to assist his family.

“It helps fund their child’s medical bills and everything like that, so it’s not out of pocket for them,” Captain America said. “It’s kind of a relief off their chest, they’ve got enough going on in their lives. It really helps them out.”

The event finished Tuesday evening with live music from Steve Spires from 5 to 8.