Meet Abbie the Mild Mannered Superhound

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center works with dogs in need of homes. Oftentimes these dogs are brought in already well mannered and house broken. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to a Coon-Hound who came to the shelter in May as a stray and would make a good fit with any family.

“Today we have Abbie. She’s approximately 6-years-old, already spayed, seems to be housebroken, keeps a clean kennel, very good with other dogs, loves young kids, basically walks well on a leash, rides very well in a car, gentle, calm, loves to get affection, and loves to be petted,” McQuaid said.

You may remember Butters, a lab mix that was featured a couple of weeks ago. Well, Butters became a perfect fit into a new household over the weekend. The K-9 Adoption Center works diligently with the dogs and dog owners to provide the best outcomes for everyone involved.

“We had a dog food delivery over the weekend. So we have a freezer full of dog food. We would love to be able to assist anybody at all that needs dog food. Come to our facility, we’re next to the sheriff’s department, let us know that you’re in need of that and we personally will load up your car with what you need and you’ll be on your way,” McQuaid said.

To meet Abbie or to get pet supplies or helpful advice you can visit the shelter located on the East Pike.