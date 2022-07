A Zanesville man is facing charges for his fifth OVI.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that on Sunday, July 3, 47-year-old Jason Evans was operating a vehicle westbound on US 22 in Muskingum County when he was stopped for a traffic violation.

During the stop authorities said Evans was found to be impaired.

The patrol said he now faces charges for speed and OVI and is scheduled to appear in court July, 8.