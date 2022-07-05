Deadline to Register to Vote

If you would like to cast a ballot in the August 2nd, Primary Election your last day to register to vote is July 5.

The Muskingum County Board of Elections will be open from 8am until 4pm Tuesday to get people registered before early voting opens on Wednesday, July 6.

“A primary election in August is unusual and certainly unexpected this year, but it’s no less important,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Ohio voters will find the following races on their August 2 primary ballot:

Ohio House of Representatives

Ohio Senate

Democrat State Central Committee

Republican State Central Committee

Local issues and measures impacting their communities

As always, all necessary voting information is available online at the Ohio Secretary of State’s Voter Toolkit, VoteOhio.gov. Once there, Ohio voters can download the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), check their voter registration status, find their polling location, view their sample ballot and track the status of their absentee ballot.