Deadline to Register to Vote

Nichole Hannahs21

If you would like to cast a ballot in the August 2nd, Primary Election your last day to register to vote is July 5.

The Muskingum County Board of Elections will be open from 8am until 4pm Tuesday to get people registered before early voting opens on Wednesday, July 6.

“A primary election in August is unusual and certainly unexpected this year, but it’s no less important,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Ohio voters will find the following races on their August 2 primary ballot:

  • Ohio House of Representatives
  • Ohio Senate
  • Democrat State Central Committee
  • Republican State Central Committee
  • Local issues and measures impacting their communities

As always, all necessary voting information is available online at the Ohio Secretary of State’s Voter Toolkit, VoteOhio.gov. Once there, Ohio voters can download the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), check their voter registration status, find their polling location, view their sample ballot and track the status of their absentee ballot.

Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.