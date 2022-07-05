Updated on Monday, July 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT TONIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Stray Shower Late. Warm & Muggy. Low 67° TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Partly Sunny. Hot & Humid High 88° TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Mostly Cloudy. Low 71° DISCUSSION:

Clouds will increase throughout the night, with showers/storms possible after midnight. Lows will drop into the upper sixties near seventy tonight, with muggy conditions persisting.

Scattered showers and storms will move into the region with highest chances in the afternoon into the evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible as our area will be back into slight risk for severe weather. Damaging wind and large hail will be the main concern, but heavy rain, and isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. It will be another warm day with highs in the upper eighties near ninety.

More showers and storms will be possible as we reach mid week into the latter half of the work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper eighties all 3 days.

Showers and storms will continue but also end on Saturday. It will also be on the cooler side with highs drop back into the lower eighties.

Dry conditions return for Sunday into the start of the new work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper eighties for Sunday and Monday under partly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Independence Day Evening!