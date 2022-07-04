Tradition Takes Precedent in Thornville

THORNVILLE, Ohio – Small towns are often at the center of rural communities and for generations communities have to come together on the Fourth of July to celebrate and share in traditions that make small towns vibrant.

Thornville is no exception, as the northern Perry County Village held its festivities Monday. Thornville Activity Committee Parade Organizer Amy Helsel talked about bringing back tradition after the pandemic.

“We started getting this together back in December. We did a small Christmas parade in December. So then we were doing this to get it back together. All of us. Three was about 20 people getting together on a monthly basis and having a meeting,” Helsel said. “Our theme this year is Betty White and dogs and any pets because she loved pets. This year we’re having a pet show and food and bounce houses and activities down at Jake Shaner Park, here in Thornville as well.”

Helsel noted that turnout is up this year because people love their community and are ready to return to normal.

“I was a part of this being a part of the band and other activities throughout my childhood. So bringing this back means that my community is still here. I’ve lived in this community since I was young and I want to see this community come back,” Helsel said.

The Thornville Activity Committee is looking for support because some small businesses that supported the community didn’t survive the pandemic and Helsel said that anyone interested can contact through the Thornville Activity Committee Facebook page.