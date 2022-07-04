Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|N.Y Mets
|-210
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+176
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-158
|Washington
|+134
|at ATLANTA
|-152
|St.
|Louis
|+128
|at MILWAUKEE
|-142
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+120
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-240
|Colorado
|+198
|American League
|Texas
|-116
|at
|BALTIMORE
|-102
|Cleveland
|-152
|at
|DETROIT
|+128
|at BOSTON
|-134
|Tampa
|Bay
|+116
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-134
|Minnesota
|+114
|at HOUSTON
|-225
|Kansas
|City
|+188
|Toronto
|-188
|at
|OAKLAND
|+158
|Interleague
|at SAN DIEGO
|-132
|Seattle
|+112
|at MIAMI
|-136
|LA
|Angels
|+116
|N.Y Yankees
|-230
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+190
