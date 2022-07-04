July Road Closures

The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office has announced a road closure.

Bagley Road will close between Wesley Chapel Road and Ridgley Road starting July 5 for six weeks while crews perform bridge replacements.

Also starting July 5 the City of Zanesville will make permeant repairs to roadway damage caused by a water main break on Pine Street.

Pine Street will be restricted to one lane between Ayers Street and Bates Street. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Motorists should anticipate delays and use an alternate route if possible. Please use caution when traveling thru work zones.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of Zanesville Water Division at 740-455-0631.