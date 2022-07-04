Injuries Reported in Coshocton Co. Accident

An injury accident is under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident took place Sunday around 11:25pm at the intersection of State Route 83 and State Route 643 in Keene Township.

Deputies said 22-year-old Devin Coblentz of Millersburg, was traveling south on State Route 643 when he ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle of 29-year-old Marcus White, also of Millersburg.

Officials said after the impact Coblentz’s vehicle struck a trailer being pulled by White’s truck and spun around backwards over an embankment. Coblentz was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center and was flown to Grant Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

30-year-old Tiffany Holstein of Coshocton and a juvenile that were in Coblentz vehicle were also transported to Coshocton Regional. Their conditions are unknown.

White was treated and cleared by EMS on the scene.