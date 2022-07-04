Updated on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT TONIGHT: Clear & Mild. Low 61° 4th of July: Sunny & Hot. High 89° MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scat’d Showers Late. Low 68° DISCUSSION:

We saw another warm, sunny, and overall pleasant day Sunday here in Southeastern Ohio with highs right around average!

But things heat up for 4th of July, with highs nearing 90°, along with plenty of sunshine once again.

Most of the day and evening into the overnight will stay dry, but clouds increase and a few scattered showers are possible late Monday. However, impacts to fireworks shows do not look likely at this time.

Tuesday is wetter and a touch cooler as we settle into a very unsettled pattern, with rain, storms, and even the potential for a scattered severe storm or two posing a damaging wind threat. There is still some uncertainty about Tuesday though, so be sure to check in with WHIZ the next few days for more updates.

Rain and storms stick around for Wednesday as well, with daily rain chances through the beginning of next weekend and temperatures in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the 60s.

Have a great evening!