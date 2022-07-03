AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .345; Devers, Boston, .325; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; Kirk, Toronto, .318; France, Seattle, .316; Alvarez, Houston, .311; Giménez, Cleveland, .308; J.Martinez, Boston, .307; Benintendi, Kansas City, .306; Cabrera, Detroit, .300; Vaughn, Chicago, .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 64; Devers, Boston, 56; Trout, Los Angeles, 53; Alvarez, Houston, 49; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; A.García, Texas, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Rizzo, New York, 47; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Springer, Toronto, 46.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 53; Tucker, Houston, 53; Story, Boston, 52; Rizzo, New York, 52; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 51; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 50; A.García, Texas, 50.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 90; Arraez, Minnesota, 89; France, Seattle, 87; Benintendi, Kansas City, 86; Bichette, Toronto, 85; Judge, New York, 83; J.Martinez, Boston, 82; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 81; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 81; Rosario, Cleveland, 81.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; J.Martinez, Boston, 24; Gurriel, Houston, 22; Bogaerts, Boston, 21; Espinal, Toronto, 20; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 20; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Bichette, Toronto, 19; Hays, Baltimore, 19; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 19.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; Altuve, Houston, 16; Tucker, Houston, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 20; Mateo, Baltimore, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Tucker, Houston, 14; Merrifield, Kansas City, 13; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; Straw, Cleveland, 12; White, Texas, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.74; Verlander, Houston, 2.03; Manoah, Toronto, 2.09; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.34; Cortes, New York, 2.44; Cease, Chicago, 2.51; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.65; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.66; Gausman, Toronto, 2.86; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.90.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 133; Cease, Chicago, 125; Cole, New York, 117; Ray, Seattle, 105; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 101; Gausman, Toronto, 100; Montas, Oakland, 99; Javier, Houston, 95; Bieber, Cleveland, 93; Gilbert, Seattle, 92.