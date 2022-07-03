Lind Arena and Skate Center Hosts Community Craft Show

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Lind Arena showed Zanesville its crafty side at the first-ever Lind Arena Craft Show.

Eleven different local vendors gathered at the arena to sell a variety of different crafts and artisan products.

The Lind Arena and Skate Center is a nostalgic local roller rink built in 1948. Recently, the arena has been taking advantage of its space – opening its doors to various unique events to draw in customers. Lind Arena recently hosted ‘Sneaker Con,’ encouraging sneaker-savvy residents to show off their collections.

Matt Burrell, the Craft Show’s organizer, hopes to continue to utilize the arena for events like today’s – providing a hub for local creative minds to celebrate and sell their products.

“There’s a lot of crafters in this community – but not a lot of craft shows in the summer going on, especially in this area. So just something for people to do today.”

Various different vendors were present at today’s show – ranging from woodworking and crochet to cosmetology products. Burrell hopes to showcase the crafting community of Zanesville while simultaneously promoting the skate center – which remains open for skaters year-round.

“I’m hoping events like this will get more people’s attention. I think some people kind of forget we are here sometimes – after they grow up and they don’t skate anymore, they kind of forget we are here. Now they can come back and get their kids or their grandkids into it or whoever.”

Lind Arena and Skate Center is open this summer from 8 pm-10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and from 6 pm to 8 pm every Tuesday.