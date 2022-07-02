Zanesville Farmer’s Market Brings Fresh Produce to the Community

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Farmer’s Market was held today at Adornetto’s off of Maple Avenue.

Local vendors and visitors could gather outdoors to exchange various items such as local produce and artisan products.

The community-wide event garners support from various local vendors and provides a space for Zanesville residents to find fresh food products.

Owner of Whatever’s Clever Farms, Carlos Dandridge, spoke with WHIZ about the importance of shopping local.

“If you are buying local, you are supporting the community and keeping the money close. You get to meet more people. There is lots of ways to meet people that you wouldn’t normally meet.”

Whatever’s Clever Farms sells a multitude of vegetables at the market, including a variety of lettuce, cabbage, and cucumbers – with carrots, beets, and corn coming later in the season. Squash is popular this time of year, with many farmers preparing to sell local squash varieties as well.

Dandridge spoke about the value markets like Zanesville can have to Local farmers.

“It works out well; come do this once a week, meet people in the community, and then it gives you avenues to expand your business.”

The Zanesville Farmers Market is located at Adornetto’s this summer and will be open on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 pm.