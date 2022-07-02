White Sox bring 1-0 series lead over Giants into game 2

Chicago White Sox (36-39, third in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-35, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (6-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (7-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -140, White Sox +119; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has gone 21-18 in home games and 40-35 overall. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.94.

Chicago has a 20-18 record on the road and a 36-39 record overall. The White Sox have a 13-8 record in games decided by one run.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada is fifth on the Giants with a .256 batting average, and has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI. Evan Longoria is 12-for-30 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn is fourth on the White Sox with a .301 batting average, and has 13 doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 33 RBI. Jose Abreu is 17-for-39 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 4-6, .250 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.