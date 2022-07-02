Somerset Hosts Community Independence Day Celebration

SOMERSET, Ohio – Many communities are lining the streets this holiday weekend to celebrate July Fourth with a variety of different independence day parades.

Communities are showcasing their USA pride through traditions of fireworks, festivals, and parades.

In Somerset this morning, the streets were lined with excited community members as the small Ohio village got an early start on Independence Day celebrations. Somerset, Ohio – a small community of merely 1,800 people – held a community parade featuring five different groups of floats. With local officials, politicians, and businesses involved in the parade – the younger generation of the town held their own in the parade line-up, bringing the marching band, cheer team, and boy scout troops.

A local parade-goer, Christy spoke about the importance of her small community hosting such a significant event.

“It just has a wonderful feeling to it – seeing people in the parade that you know and then also seeing people outside the parade.”

Dennis Kessler and Annette Moore, Co-Chairs of the Somerset Celebration Committee, are proud to continue the celebration that started almost 38 years ago. Entertainment is available throughout the day, along with various activities that festival-goers can enjoy throughout the weekend – including a community car show.

Moore and Kessler talked about the value the committee holds on local support and how they hope to provide a celebration of patriotism for the community to enjoy.

“We started this celebration 38 years ago just for that reason – to bring the community together and have something nice for our community that all the families could come out and enjoy for the day with very little expense to them.”

To find more information about the events offered at the celebration, visit the Somerset Celebration Committee’s Facebook Page.