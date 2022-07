The Guernsey County sheriff’s office was on the scene of an accident today on the I-70 to I-77 ramp. No one was hurt in the accident, however a semi truck was overturned and was leaking fuel. The trailer was hauling chickens and some of them were loose in the area.

The roadway was shut down while cleanup took place over a span of 3 to 4 hours but is reopened as of 9pm this evening.