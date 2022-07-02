Cardinals play the Phillies after Arenado hit for the cycle

St. Louis Cardinals (43-36, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (41-37, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -132, Cardinals +112; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Philadelphia Phillies after Nolan Arenado hit for the cycle against the Phillies on Friday.

Philadelphia has a 41-37 record overall and a 21-19 record in home games. Phillies hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis has a 43-36 record overall and a 19-20 record on the road. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is second on the Phillies with 35 extra base hits (12 doubles and 23 home runs). Rhys Hoskins is 8-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .344 batting average, and has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 65 RBI. Arenado is 16-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (hand), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.