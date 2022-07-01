Zanesville Jaycees to Host Stars and Stripes on The River

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Jaycees are hosting a two-day 4th of July celebration this weekend!

Stars and Stripes on the River will take place at Zane Landing Park this Sunday, July 3rd, and Monday, July 4th.

This free, family-friendly event features: bands, rides, a beer garden, scholarship and bike giveaways and more!

Zanesville Jaycees President Taylor A Russell it’s going to be a jam-packed two days full of fun for everyone while helping raise money for next year!

“Trying to keep things entertained. bring the kids. We’ve got rides. we’re giving away bikes on the fourth. great bands playing. great food trucks. you know, come see us at the beer garden, because everything we make from the beer garden goes back to next year. with the concert series we’re doing, with the stars and stripes, all that money goes to the scholarships for next year and Christmas for kids,” Russell said.

Popular band Zack Attack will headline on the 4th of july. old dirty strangers will headline on the thirds, and several other bands including river rats and starwall will also perform.

The celebrations conclude Monday night with a fireworks show, which Russell says is a safe alternative to setting off your own at home!

“It’s a lot safer for your families. with the law change, yes, you can set off your own, but we have trained professionals that we pay to set them off, and you know, we set them off on the y-bridge because there’s nothing around there that’s really flammable and there’s a good fallout zone as they call it. Zanesville Fire Department gave us thumbs up. City of Zanesville gave us a thumbs up. so it’s approved by multiple parties. very safe,” he said.

The 25 to 30 minute long fireworks show starts at dusk on July 4th and will go off rain or shine. events start at 3 pm Sunday and 2 pm Monday.

For more information and a full itinerary of events you can visit the Zanesville Jaycees Facebook page or on their website listed below.

www.zanesvillejaycees.org