Zanesville Fire Department Stresses Safety This 4th of July With New Fireworks Laws in Place

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Fire Department is stressing firework safety this holiday weekend.

This is especially important this year with the new fireworks law in place this year.

Under this law, Ohio residents can now purchase consumer fireworks and are allowed to set them off on July 3rd, 4th, and 5th, as well as the Friday, Saturday, Sunday leading up to and following the holiday weekend.

However, Probationary Zanesville firefighter Simon Wagner says you should always check local rules and ordinances and follow them for the safety of not just the community, but yourself as well.

“I think your most common thing you’re probably going to see is your hands and your fingers and eyes. You know, sometimes fireworks don’t light and you try to relight them or firecrackers and you can blow your fingers off. I’ve seen it. And especially when you wear face protection, because if a firework maybe tips over or misfires and it comes at you, of course your eyes, your face, are always vulnerable,” Wagner told us.

Wagner says anyone under 18 should not handle fireworks, you should never point fireworks at anyone or anything and aerial fireworks should stay at least 150 feet away from spectators.

He says they want everyone to have a fun and safe holiday weekend.

“We’re here 24/7, 365 days. If anything happens, we will be here. We will respond just like any other city, county, townships out there. We want everyone to have fun, be safe, and as always, you should always purchase your fireworks from a licensed dealer,” he advised.

ZFD hopes everyone stays safe and has fun, urging you to just be aware of your surroundings and allow plenty of distance between fireworks and people and buildings.

They also recommend having a source of water nearby when setting fireworks off and say if the worst does happen, they’ll be ready.

4th of July Safety Tips:

-Nobody under age of 18 should handle/discharge fireworks or be within 150 feet of discharge

-Aerial fireworks (mortars, etc.) should be 150 feet between spectators and all non-aerial fireworks (sparklers/firecrackers etc.) should be kept 50 feet away

-If you’re going to be lightning fireworks within 150 feet of any property w/livestock, you must notify the property owner 5 days in advance

–Never let children handle fireworks

-Never handle or try to relight fireworks that don’t go off

-Wear protection if your lighting fireworks

-Never try to just get rid of fireworks. Always douse them with water and wait a couple hours before discarding them

-Always keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby in case of malfunctions or fires

-Never shoot fireworks at anybody or objects

-You can’t shoot them on public property or on private school property

–Be aware of your surroundings and allow extra distance between buildings (schools, businesses, residences, hospitals, etc.)