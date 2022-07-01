UCLA and USC Set To Leave PAC-12, Will Join Big Ten

It’s official. The Big Ten just got a little bigger.

Former PAC-12 schools UCLA and USC have made their way to the Big Ten. Their applications to the conference have been accepted and they will begin playing in the Big Ten in 2024. With the move, two California schools move to the Big Ten. As a result, The Ohio State Buckeyes will end up making a trip to California to play conference games.

In a statement, The Ohio State University President Kristine Johnson and Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletic Director Gene Smith stated:

“We are excited about the opportunity this new partnership represents for The Ohio State University and for our student-athletes to compete with their peers from two storied athletics programs. USC and UCLA are leading research universities that will enhance the Big Ten Conference in the classroom and on the field of competition. More than 25,000 alumni of Buckeye Nation call the state of California home and will soon have the chance to deepen their connections to the student-athletes who run, pass, swim and play in the sports they love.”