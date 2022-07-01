Fatal Motorcycle Accident Kills Frazeysburg Man

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs849

A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a Frazeysburg man.

The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol said the crash took place Thursday around 8:30 PM on Canal Road near the intersection of Spencer Road in Jackson Township in Muskingum County.

Sergeant Jeff Jirles said 28-year-old Forrest Lee Lawson of Frazeysburg was heading west on Canal Road when he drove off the roadway, over an embankment and into a corn field.

Lawson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.