Fatal Motorcycle Accident Kills Frazeysburg Man

A motorcycle accident has claimed the life of a Frazeysburg man.

The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol said the crash took place Thursday around 8:30 PM on Canal Road near the intersection of Spencer Road in Jackson Township in Muskingum County.

Sergeant Jeff Jirles said 28-year-old Forrest Lee Lawson of Frazeysburg was heading west on Canal Road when he drove off the roadway, over an embankment and into a corn field.

Lawson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

