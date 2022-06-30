ValuCare Ambulance Service Celebrates 5 Years of Service

Local News
Maggie Warren30

ZANESVILLE, Oh – ValuCare Ambulance Service celebrated 5 years of service in Zanesville and around the state of Ohio!

An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony was held at their Maple Avenue facility.

The celebration included food, drinks, tours, and even remarks from Zanesville Mayor Don Mason and State Senator Tim Schaffer, among others.

ValuCare owner and CEO Jamey Baker says it’s been an incredible first five years, and he loves being able to serve the community he grew up in!

“You know, this is one of the greatest communities in Ohio. I’m from this area, love this area. Being able to own and operate a business in my own hometown with people that are also my friends, my family, my neighbors, and also a business where I’m caring for our friends, families, and neighbors, it’s deeply meaningful, deeply rewarding, and we couldn’t be more happy,” he said.

Baker says he is grateful for how the community has truly embraced ValuCare and their services. He also credits his entire team for all their success these past five years.

“From my perspective, it’s just been my honor to serve my people. I’ve got just one of the greatest teams of EMTs and Paramedics and dispatchers I feel anywhere in Ohio. This company would not be where it is. I mean, I have a vision, the community’s been great, supportive. But if it wasn’t for our team, we really couldn’t do what we do everyday and that’s provide a really quality medical transportation program to people that really need it,” Baker told us.

ValuCare looks forward to continuing to provide their services not just around Zanesville but throughout the state for years to come.

For more information about ValuCare and all they offer, you can visit their website: https://www.valuecareambulance.com

Maggie Warren
Maggie was born and raised in Speedway, Indiana where she developed her love and passion for weather, IndyCar and F1, hockey, and baseball, especially the Detroit Red Wings and the Cincinnati Reds. When she's not at work, she enjoys binge-watching her favorite tv shows, writing, hiking, and doing pretty much any outdoor activity! Maggie graduated from Ball State University, where she majored in meteorology/climatology, in Fall 2020. While at Ball State, she was a member of the Storm Chase Team and Cardinal Weather Service. She is also a member of the American Meteorological Society. She loves exploring new places, so if you have any recommendations of places she should visit, let her know! And if you see her around town, don't be shy, say hi!