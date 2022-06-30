ValuCare Ambulance Service Celebrates 5 Years of Service

ZANESVILLE, Oh – ValuCare Ambulance Service celebrated 5 years of service in Zanesville and around the state of Ohio!

An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony was held at their Maple Avenue facility.

The celebration included food, drinks, tours, and even remarks from Zanesville Mayor Don Mason and State Senator Tim Schaffer, among others.

ValuCare owner and CEO Jamey Baker says it’s been an incredible first five years, and he loves being able to serve the community he grew up in!

“You know, this is one of the greatest communities in Ohio. I’m from this area, love this area. Being able to own and operate a business in my own hometown with people that are also my friends, my family, my neighbors, and also a business where I’m caring for our friends, families, and neighbors, it’s deeply meaningful, deeply rewarding, and we couldn’t be more happy,” he said.

Baker says he is grateful for how the community has truly embraced ValuCare and their services. He also credits his entire team for all their success these past five years.

“From my perspective, it’s just been my honor to serve my people. I’ve got just one of the greatest teams of EMTs and Paramedics and dispatchers I feel anywhere in Ohio. This company would not be where it is. I mean, I have a vision, the community’s been great, supportive. But if it wasn’t for our team, we really couldn’t do what we do everyday and that’s provide a really quality medical transportation program to people that really need it,” Baker told us.

ValuCare looks forward to continuing to provide their services not just around Zanesville but throughout the state for years to come.

For more information about ValuCare and all they offer, you can visit their website: https://www.valuecareambulance.com