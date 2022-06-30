Muskingum County Speedway Hosts Elite Munitions Freedom 60 Races

DRESDEN, OH- The Elite Munitions Freedom 60 will be the largest weekend in Muskingum County Speedway history with two days of action from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Saturday and Sunday in Dresden.

Saturday’s program will feature three – 20 lap qualifying features paying $3,000 each to the winner. The qualifying round will line up Sunday’s B-Mains and 60-lap, $30,000-to-win A-Main event.

The pit gate opens at 2:00 PM ET with the general admission gates opening at 4:00 PM ET and on-track action beginning at 7:00 PM ET on both days.

“The preparation you know behind the scenes of this event it can get pretty crazy. We’ve spent weeks and weeks and weeks prepping here. But, it goes all the way back to last year when we announced the race. Starting advertising, running ads for months now talking to drivers at various events all throughout the year. So, it’s a tone of work that goes in we’re doing some final prepping painting some of the infield tires getting the campers set up just doing a lot of last minute prep here at the race track to make sure everything runs smooth here,” said event coordinator Tristin Moran.

Moran also touched on how nice it is to see citizens from around our area attend the event.

“It’s super cool. We get a ton of people actually just in the Zanesville area. We started doing online ticketing a couple years ago and we started to see the analytics of where people were coming from. We’ll have 6,000 people here this weekend and almost 80% of those people will come within inside of Muskingum County. So, it’s really cool to see all the local support that we get. We got a couple great sponsors,” added Moran.

The qualifying rounds start on Friday with the title races set to take place on Saturday and Sunday.