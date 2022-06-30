MCSO Most Wanted

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect.

Authorities are trying to locate 22-year-old Garland B. Lewis. His last known address is 613 Baker Street in Zanesville.

Lewis is wanted on a felony warrant for 2 counts of Aggravated Riot. Authorities said he has a history of assault.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lewis is being asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637, extension 1.

Garland B. Lewis