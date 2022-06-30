Application Process to Open for “Make Muskingum Home” Initiative

In May the Muskingum County Community and Straker Foundations announced a plan to draw people into Muskingum County to live and work through the “Make Muskingum Home” program.

The attraction and retention program will begin to accept applicants on Friday, July 1. This program will make payments toward student loan debt of up to $10,000 a year for five years for those who live and work in Muskingum County during that time. Non-county residents must relocate to Muskingum County within 90 days of being accepted and become involved in the community.

“The more they get involved the more they fall in love with the community,” explained MCCF CEO Brian Wagner. “We hear it at a lot of organizations you get out of it what you put into it. People putting time and effort into getting to know their community, contribute to their community, They’ll get a lot back from the community. It will be a place that they want to stay.”

Those who’ve already accepted employment and reside in Muskingum County for three years or fewer are also eligible to apply. Applications will be reviewed by the MCCF staff and sent to the “Make Muskingum Home” committee, which will select the semi-finalists who will be asked to submit a video.

“We realize how life changing the dollars can be by helping cover someone’s lone debt as time goes by and we also want to make sure that we get a great individual that’s going to be able to contribute back to Muskingum County,” said Wagner. “We look at it as a two way street, not only are we picking them, they are picking us, so we want them to understand what they’re seeing in Muskingum County and what they’re going to be getting out of our community.”

The MMH committee will select and interview finalists. Award winners will be notified by e-mail and announced to the public. The application is available online only at the MCCF website. The deadline to apply is September 1.