Updated on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. High 89° TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 65° FRIDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Hot & Humid. High 90° DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid end to the month of June across SE Ohio, under mostly sunny skies. Highs will top off around 90 this afternoon, with Heat Index Values into the lower 90s.

Skies will be mostly clear to begin to the overnight, then clouds will begin to filter in after midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s across the region.

As we begin the month of July, scattered shower and storm chances will return to the region by the late morning into the afternoon on Friday. A strong to severe storm will be possible during the afternoon into the evening. It will be hot and humid once again, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 Friday afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday, along with lower humidity levels. Rain chances will be lower as we head into the weekend, but they won’t be zero. Best chance for rain will be Saturday morning.

An isolated shower/storm will be possible on Independence Day, with highs topping off in the upper 80s.

Another cold front will move in for the day on Tuesday, bringing more showers and storms to the area, along with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will continue to linger into the day on Wednesday of next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have A Great Thursday!