Warsaw woman charged with Rape

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio-The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a Warsaw woman is facing charges in connection to an investigation involving a juvenile.

Authorities said 41-year-old Elizabeth R. Walser was formally charged with Rape, a first degree felony.

On October 6th 2021, Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office SVU (Special Victims Unit) began an investigation involving a juvenile.

The Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office and Coshocton County Job and Family Services assisted in the investigation.