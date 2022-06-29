VFW Post 1058 Installs E-Bingo Machines

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local VFW has a new lease on life with the recent installment of E-Bingo machines licensed through the Ohio Attorney General’s office. The instant, low-stakes, low-risk machines provide a source of entertainment for the members as well as a source of revenue for local charities.

VFW Post 1058 Canteen Manager Stephanie Rauch, Banquet Hall Manager Shaila Worden and Post Quartermaster Debbie Arntson explained how the machines work and support the community.

“The machines are a new concept through the Attorney General. They are electronic pull-tabs. Like the paper tabs we’ve always had, these are now electronic pull-tabs through a gaming machine that gives us the opportunity to give to charitable organizations once we make money on our end. We give 25 percent to VFW Ohio Charities and then from there we give to anybody in the community usually that’s in need,” Rauch said.

The machines seem to be a hit amongst the patrons as foot traffic into the post has increased but Arntson stressed that the younger generation of veterans aren’t joining like the elder generations and membership is constantly dwindling. So, the instant bingo machines are a breath of fresh air as they tabulate the income, provide interactive entertainment and draw vital revenue.

“They’ve performed in three and a half months what we do in a year’s time on the paper tickets,” Rauch said. “It’s a more interactive thing. The paper tickets you have the bartender you have to get the bartender’s attention and get them to wait on you. You can sit down and put your money in the machine and play it and do what you want with it and cash it out if you want to or play it back. It’s entertainment to them.”

Besides the daily lunches and Thursday night Bingo the post interacts with the community in other ways.

“On July 16, from noon to four, we are doing a summer kids party. It is open to the public. We have dunk tanks, slip and slides, a volleyball slip and slide, bounce house, a water bounce house, baseball slip and slide, a parachute, face painting and the food will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and a drink. It’s totally free,” Worden said.

To see the E-Bingo machines in action, you can visit the VFW on Putnam Avenue and for more information about events, you can visit them on Facebook.