Buckeyes Announce Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

The Ohio State Buckeyes Men’s Basketball team released its non-conference schedule. Now, let’s take a look at their matchups.

The Buckeyes will begin their season with an exhibition game on November 1st at the Schottenstein Center against Chaminade. Their first official regular season game will be on November 7th as they host Robert Morris.

Their next two matchups against Charleston Southern and Eastern Illinois are also home on November 10th and November 16th. Their first away game will take place in Maui as pat of the Maui Invitational, which takes place from November 21st to the 23rd. Their first-round matchup is to be determined.

After Maui, Ohio State will make the trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the Duke Blue Devils on November 30th. From there, they will return to Columbus to face St. Francis PA on December 3rd. Then, they will head to New York City as they are set to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Madison Square Garden on December 17th.

They’ll wrap up their non-conference slate with home games against Maine and Alabama A&M on December 21st and December 29th.