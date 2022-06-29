WHIZ Sports 6-29: Cambridge Jr. Legion Baseball Shuts Out Zanesville Jr. Legion Post 29

CAMBRIDGE, OH- The Cambridge Jr. Legion Post baseball team wasted no time getting their offense started against Zanesville Junior Legion Post 29.

Garrett Carpenter was a big factor in the game for Cambridge. He got the scoring started with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the first inning. On defense, he came up with big strikeouts to keep Zanesville off the base paths.

Zanesville would get a couple of hits, but could not capitalize.

From that point on, it was all Cambridge. They put up ten runs in the first three innings to put themselves ahead. Cambridge took the lead and did not let it go as they picked up a big win over Zanesville 19-0.