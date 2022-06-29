AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .344; Devers, Boston, .332; Bogaerts, Boston, .328; Kirk, Toronto, .325; Alvarez, Houston, .321; J.Martinez, Boston, .318; France, Seattle, .316; Giménez, Cleveland, .310; Vaughn, Chicago, .307; Benintendi, Kansas City, .303.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 60; Devers, Boston, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 52; Alvarez, Houston, 49; Bogaerts, Boston, 46; A.García, Texas, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 45; Rizzo, New York, 44; Springer, Toronto, 44; Straw, Cleveland, 44.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Story, Boston, 52; Tucker, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Stanton, New York, 49; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; A.García, Texas, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 88; France, Seattle, 87; Arraez, Minnesota, 83; Benintendi, Kansas City, 82; Judge, New York, 81; J.Martinez, Boston, 81; Bichette, Toronto, 79; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 78; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 78.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 26; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; J.Martinez, Boston, 24; Bogaerts, Boston, 21; Gurriel, Houston, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Hays, Baltimore, 19; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Andrus, Oakland, 18; Espinal, Toronto, 18; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 18; Mullins, Baltimore, 18.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Rizzo, New York, 20; Stanton, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 19; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 15; Tucker, Houston, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; White, Texas, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12; 5 tied at 11.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-2; Cole, New York, 6-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.77; Manoah, Toronto, 2.05; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.22; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.44; Cortes, New York, 2.51; Cease, Chicago, 2.56; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.65; Gausman, Toronto, 2.93; Cole, New York, 2.99.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 123; Cease, Chicago, 121; Cole, New York, 111; Ray, Seattle, 105; Montas, Oakland, 99; Gausman, Toronto, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Gilbert, Seattle, 89; Skubal, Detroit, 89; Bieber, Cleveland, 88.