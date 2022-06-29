CrossCountry Mortgage Cuts Ribbon on Newly Renovated Offices

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The ribbon was cut on a new branch of CrossCountry Mortgage Wednesday.

After a COVID-delayed renovation, the offices located on Brandywine Boulevard are open for business!

They offer a full line of services including a variety of loans and mortgages.

Branch Manager Sam Cronin says they are excited to be able to meet with clients face-to-face again!

“We’ve done a lot of remote work and a lot of Zoom appointments and phone calls. So it’s good to be able to consistently get back to meeting with our clients face-to-face. I know a lot of people in the community like that, so we’re very excited to be able to, not only offer Zoom meetings now and online applications, but now also give that in-person experience, ” he said.

CrossCountry Mortgage also offers online resources, from home-buying and refinancing tips to videos and articles.

Cronin says the Sam Cronin Team is extremely client-oriented and they hope to help people have the best experience possible, whether they’re buying a home or just taking out a loan!

“We go above and beyond to give our clients an amazing experience and we are super client focused. So, from the beginning of the loan application until we get all the way to the closing, we make sure that experience goes super smooth, we make sure they close on time. And we make sure our client has a great experience,” he told us.

If you are interested in their services, you can go online to their website, follow them on Facebook or Instagram or call.

Website: https://crosscountrymortgage.com/Sam-Cronin/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/samcroninteam

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/explore/locations/2103403813061550/the-sam-cronin-team-crosscountry-mortgage-nmls-179178/

Call: (740)-868-6410