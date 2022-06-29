Carbaugh Sentenced to Life Plus 14 Years

Nichole Hannahs62

A child rapist will serve life in prison without parole, plus 14 years for raping a young girl.

Last month, jurors in Muskingum County convicted Joshua Carbaugh, 31, on charges of rape with a sexually violent predator specification and gross sexual imposition.

Carbaugh was also convicted on three counts of failure to register as a sex offender. However, the
defense chose to separately try those charges before Judge Mark Fleegle instead of before the jury.

During sentencing Wednesday, Judge Mark Fleegle told Carbaugh the offense he committed in West
Virginia was nearly identical to his case in Ohio.

The disturbing facts of both cases involved Carbaugh sexually preying on young children and convincing
their mothers to betray their own children, side with their abuser and testify against the children.

